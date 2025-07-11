YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of July 13 to 19, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Taurus, Gemini and Cancer

ARIES

You’ll have a serious outlook this week, even though you’re on vacation. You’ll be thinking about work and big projects rather than fully enjoying your time off. Someone close to you may need your support.

TAURUS

Summer is flying by! Make the most of your planned activities. You’ll have a packed social calendar, and your good friends will invite you out. You’ll have memorable and enjoyable experiences.

GEMINI

Time is precious and you’ll have a whirlwind of ideas this week. You’ll go on a spontaneous trip and start planning another adventure for later this year. You’ll also focus on reaching ambitious personal and profes­sional goals.

CANCER

Whether you’re on vacation or not, you’ll find the time to treat yourself. Disconnect and recharge in nature. Set aside your worries about work while you’re on vacation to reawaken your zest for life.

LEO

You could be hit with intense emotions for various reasons this week. If you’re dating, you’ll know quickly if the other person is being insincere. Your emotional state influences your vitality. Prioritize finding balance and peace of mind.

VIRGO

You’re always busy with work, even during summer. Your keen insights will help you spot opportunities to clinch valuable contracts or partnerships with clients. Try to make time for your partner and family.

LIBRA

Even while on vacation, you’ll frequently check in with work via your smartphone. An unexpected work emergency could cut your vacation short. However, your dedication will impress your boss.

SCORPIO

You have an inner passion pushing you to express your individuality. If you’re single, you’ll be bold and stand out. If you’re in a relationship, try breaking up your everyday routine. Your home is a peaceful retreat where you can recharge.

SAGITTARIUS

Despite being on vacation and promising yourself you would relax, you won’t be able to disconnect from work. You’ll check your messages and complete certain tasks. This will make it hard for you to fully unwind.

CAPRICORN

Vacation is supposed to be relaxing, but you may choose a destination that keeps you active. Instead, you’ll enjoy lively evenings filled with deep conversations and philosophical musings, giving free rein to your innermost reflections.

AQUARIUS

You’ll go on an adventure to break free from your typical routine or the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You’ll explore boutiques and treat yourself, which will lift your spirits. You may also receive a financial surprise, like an unexpected windfall or forgotten cash you find in your pocket.

PISCES

Take the downtime you need before diving back into new activities. If you feel the urge to let go, trust life to guide you. Something will spark your creativity, leading to remark­able artistic inspiration.