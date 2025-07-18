YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of July 20 to 26, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Virgo, Libra and Scorpio

ARIES

This week, you’ll feel the need to act and engage in discussions. You’ll spend hours talking about a thousand subjects to better understand your surroundings. You’ll be eager to discover new things and absorb everything around you.

TAURUS

Despite some confusion, you’ll stay the course and confidently forge ahead. You’ll find the resources you need to start your own business or treat yourself to a well-deserved dream vacation.

GEMINI

This week, you’ll yearn for more action as you strengthen existing relationships and form new friendships. Prepare for a flurry of activities. The new moon may bring some confusion to your thoughts.

CANCER

Your lack of sleep may finally catch up with you this week. With several colleagues on vacation, you may see your workload increase tenfold. You’ll need to put in extra effort to manage everything.

LEO

Work on optimizing your social media ac­counts. This will help you communicate more effectively. A trip or getaway with loved ones could be on the horizon, allowing you to create unforgettable memories and live fully in the moment.

VIRGO

You may come across some interesting real estate opportunities this week, prompting you to think about purchasing an investment property or undertaking renovations to boost your property’s value. Your accomplishments will fill you with pride. Someone close to you will suggest an exciting activity.

LIBRA

You’ll soon go on an adventure that will provoke a desire for self-discovery. Whether through a pilgrimage or a spiritual practice, you’ll feel the need to refocus your thoughts. You’ll incorporate new meditation techniques into your daily routine.

SCORPIO

Take control of your emotions by addressing your feelings or responding to the needs of a loved one. Your generosity will be appreciated. However, remember to prioritize your own well-being. Fatigue and stress can impact your mood.

SAGITTARIUS

As the new moon approaches, work on creating harmony in your life. A professional opportunity may present itself during the summer. You’ll have to choose between two interesting proposals.

CAPRICORN

Your vacation is almost here! However, you’ll want to finish everything on your to-do list before relaxing. At home, you’ll be proud of completing a deep-clean or personal design project. Someone close to you will need your help.

AQUARIUS

Self-esteem is a key part of growth. You’ll achieve a feat that will fill you with pride and earn you recognition. If you’re single, your newfound confidence will help you attract more attention.

PISCES

You don’t need to travel far to have a great vacation. Spending quality time at home with family can be just as rewarding. With proper planning, you’ll reconnect with loved ones you haven’t seen in a while.