YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of July 27 to August 2, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius

ARIES

You’ll be welcomed back from vacation with a promotion. This will help you settle your debts. Working overtime will be good for your finances. However, don’t forget to prioritize your health and make time for your significant other.

TAURUS

Your natural charisma will shine through this week as you bring people together for en­riching activities. Your outspokenness will garner admiration and you’ll be every­one’s focus. An outstanding achievement will earn you praise and applause.

GEMINI

Family time is precious. You’ll play a key role in resolving disagreements among relatives. You’ll perform a heroic feat to get some­one out of a sticky situation, boosting your self-esteem.

CANCER

If you’ve recently relocated, take the time to explore your new surroundings. You’ll make some wonderful discoveries. Expect a busy week driving loved ones around. Be careful, as checking your phone and messages could become a distraction.

LEO

Summer is the perfect time to renegotiate your salary and working conditions. If you start looking elsewhere for a new job, your employer will likely make an irresistible offer to encourage you to stay. If you’re a business owner, expect your customer base to grow.

VIRGO

Prepare for an exciting week filled with surprises! You’ll participate in various thrilling activities. Let yourself be carried away by the fun and embrace these moments with your closest friends.

LIBRA

Be mindful of what you post on social media this week. A disagreement with a friend will reveal their true nature. This will help you strengthen your relationships with those who truly matter. You’ll have fun playing sports with those in your inner circle.

SCORPIO

You’ll organize an event that will bring all your friends together. It will be a great success! Despite some guests arriving late, the atmosphere will remain festive and lively. You’ll meet people from all walks of life.

SAGITTARIUS

Whether alone or with your other half, business associates or family, you’ll lay the groundwork for a major project this week. While on vacation, you could receive an urgent call from your boss. They’ll need your help to resolve the issue.

CAPRICORN

Even while on vacation, your mind is teem­ing with ideas for your next adventure. You may consider taking a training course to open the door to new perspectives, possibly even a rewarding career change.

AQUARIUS

Don’t be afraid of change, as it can lead to positive outcomes. Plan a romantic getaway or family adventure to finish off your vacation and create lasting memories.

PISCES

This week, you’ll be focused on feeling comfortable in your own skin. Buying new clothes that flatter your frame will be essential for your new professional duties. Your presence and charm will captivate your clients.