YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of August 3 to 9, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Pisces, Aries and Taurus

ARIES

A colleague’s departure could pave the way for your promotion. Use your vacation to take a step back and clarify your plans. Your friends may invite you on an energiz­ing getaway or a relaxing retreat.

TAURUS

You’ll participate in various activities of­fered by your community or municipality this week. Your determination will drive you to take on new projects. Even if you’re reserved by nature, nothing will stop you from turning your ideas into reality.

GEMINI

Realizing your dreams takes time and pa­tience. Collaborating with others will be key to achieving your goals. Sometimes, you must clear the air and start fresh.

CANCER

You’ll need to be patient in both your personal and professional life to reach an agreement. Avoid getting bogged down by the same old conflicts. If you need to settle a legal matter in court, luck will be on your side.

LEO

This week, your doctor might finally find the right treatment for your health issue. At work, an unexpected advancement could be on the horizon. In your romantic life, your significant other may propose a serious commitment.

VIRGO

You’ll achieve an impressive feat that fills you with pride. You’ll help someone in need by lending a listening ear. You’ll earn their heartfelt gratitude. At work, you’ll be tasked with more responsibilities.

LIBRA

Your children or elderly parents will need your undivided attention this week. You won’t hesitate to dedicate your time and energy to support them. In your relationship, you’ll openly express your love.

SCORPIO

You may consider going back to school or taking a short training course to enrich your career. Even if you’re short on time and need to put in a lot of effort, you’ll accomplish a meaningful goal that makes you proud.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll work overtime this week and be gen­erously compensated. This will boost your salary and improve your working conditions in the long run. You’ll be showered with love and affection by your romantic partner.

CAPRICORN

You’ll start a promising and well-paying new job. This new position will allow you to save money and minimize the financial burdens that have been holding you back from true happiness for too long.

AQUARIUS

Your strong intuition and vivid imagination will help you set your priorities straight and design a future that’s right for you. This newfound mental clarity will guide you along the right path.

PISCES

You’ll organize a large gathering this week. Your charisma will captivate everyone around you. After reflecting on your romantic relationship, you may find that you need to take a step back to rekindle the flame.