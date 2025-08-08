YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of August 10 to 16, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Gemini, Cancer and Leo

ARIES

Your determination will help you achieve your goals. It’s important to feel comfortable in your professional environment if you want to thrive. Taking a moment to reconsider your situation could bring positive changes. Expect your partner to shower you with attention, making way for romantic moments.

TAURUS

A large-scale event will bring many people together. As an artist, your imagination will help you create something truly exception­al. Trust your instincts; they’ll guide you to make wise choices.

GEMINI

Time will be of the essence this week. You’ll need to organize rigorously to meet all your commitments. Remember to carve out some time for yourself to unwind and recharge. Use this break to reconnect with old friends and strengthen those valuable relationships.

CANCER

Before the end of summer, treat yourself to a well-deserved vacation. Pay close attention to the smallest of details, especially for important projects or work. A party—most likely thrown for you—will give you the chance to relax and have fun.

LEO

You may feel oversensitive this week, which could cause you to go overboard. Keep an eye on your finances to avoid making impulsive purchases. Treat yourself to something you truly enjoy but remember to practice moderation.

VIRGO

You may get a promotion, which will prompt you to upgrade your wardrobe to match your new role. Investing in your appearance will enhance both your professional and personal image, helping you make a strong impression.

LIBRA

You’ll juggle several urgent tasks at work. Fortunately, your hard work will be rewarded with a significant promotion. In your person­al life, a new romance may blossom. You may even go so far as to start considering a life together.

SCORPIO

Embrace your perfectionistic nature to create remarkable masterpieces. Your patience and wisdom will pay off at work, as well as in your romantic life, deepening your relationship.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll spend part of the week at home, possibly due to a unique situation. You’ll have to shoulder several responsibilities, especially if you have young children. If you’re single, an unexpected encounter could surprise you.

CAPRICORN

Prepare for more travel than you anticipated this week, and things may take longer than expected. Accept invitations from friends and family; it’s important to unwind. A real estate deal may turn out to be quite beneficial.

AQUARIUS

You’ll find solutions to a persistent finan­cial issue. Don’t hesitate to ask for advice from professionals and friends. You’ll receive approval to fund a project that means a lot to you.

PISCES

You’ll seize every opportunity to treat yourself this week. You might offer financial help to a friend in need. A work project promises to enrich your life. However, don’t forget to rest and manage your energy.