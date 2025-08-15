YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of August 17 to 23, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Virgo, Libra and Scorpio

ARIES

This week, you’ll openly express what others are thinking, grabbing everyone’s attention. You’ll also find effective ways to restore bal­ance if you’re in a tricky financial situation.

TAURUS

Expect an enticing job offer from a competi­tor that will be impossible to refuse. You’ll be busy going back and forth when a relative reaches out for support. When it comes to your love life, someone will surprise you with a bold confession, leaving you feeling confused.

GEMINI

A new chapter in your life is unfolding, bring­ing your dreams closer to reality. You’ll feel excited about the opportunities coming your way. A memorable encounter with a very romantic person could turn your life up­side down.

CANCER

You’ll need a strong cup of coffee to start your day and boost your energy. If you’ve been feeling unwell, you might discover treatments to improve your well-being. Try to turn your stress into motivation to power you through the day.

LEO

Get ready to tackle your challenges head-on. You may feel stressed having to juggle multiple negotiations. However, this intense period may lead to new connections and provide a chance to expand your social circle.

VIRGO

You may feel overwhelmed by urgent tasks at work or home this week. You’ll feel as though everything must get done at once. Fortunately, those close to you will help you find more perspective. Focus on setting shared goals with your significant other to create a brighter future together.

LIBRA

You’ll plan an exciting nature getaway. You deserve a vacation, and organizing every­thing in advance will make this a memorable adventure for you and your loved ones.

SCORPIO

You may feel a bit apprehensive when tack­ling major projects at work. However, your perseverance is your greatest strength. Embrace change as an opportunity for growth. If your emotions are still heightened, take a moment to pause and find your inner peace.

SAGITTARIUS

Before making a decision that affects others, it’s important to ask their opinions. At work, lengthy negotiations will lead to an especial­ly lucrative financial agreement.

CAPRICORN

Prioritize self-care this week. Adopt new, healthy habits to boost your energy and re­store your zest for life. Your doctor may suggest making a few changes to your lifestyle to improve your health.

AQUARIUS

You’ll be in the spotlight this week as you lead a group or advocate for your community. Your charisma will shine through, and others will look to you for answers. This will boost your self-esteem.

PISCES

If you have young children, you’ll spend a lot of time preparing for the new school year. A move may be on the horizon, or you could be undertaking major renovations at home. If you’re single, you could fall in love at first sight.