YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of August 24 to 30, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius

ARIES

You’ll be overwhelmed with various emergencies at work. You may need to take a more subtle approach with your colleagues and clients. Tact and diplomacy are the keys to reaching an agreement. These qual­ities will also be needed to strengthen your romantic relationship.

TAURUS

You’ll need to put in extra effort to achieve your goals this week. Your determination will pay off, and you’ll receive congratulations for a job well done—whether it’s successfully completing a project or lending a helping hand to someone in need.

GEMINI

Your family life will sap all your energy this week, but the gratitude you’ll receive in return will make it all worthwhile. Your loved ones will rely on you as their rock. You’ll create happy moments at home that will deepen your relationships.

CANCER

Get ready for plenty of travel. Your family members will likely ask you to act as their chauffeur. Before hitting the road, make sure to update or install a GPS app.

LEO

It’s time to have that important discussion with your bank manager. It’s also time to get some concrete answers about your love life. Clear communication is key. Don’t be afraid to assert yourself!

VIRGO

Get ready for an exciting week ahead! You’ll be thrilled about starting a new sport. Embrace the adventure, whether you’re in a relationship or single. When it comes to work, you’ll find new ways to boost your income.

LIBRA

Be careful not to exhaust yourself, especially if your health is fragile. A simple conversation with a loved one could lead to unforgettable moments. You’ll also discover a new spiritual practice that will enrich your life.

SCORPIO

If you want to excel in your career, consid­er changing your fashion style to boost your self-confidence. This will open promising professional opportunities. You’ll use your creativity to propel your career forward.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll take charge this week by organizing a meeting at work or with family. You have what it takes to achieve great things and resolve complicated situations. Anything is possible with good organization.

CAPRICORN

A training course will help you clarify your career path, aligning it with your expecta­tions and values. You may also plan a spon­taneous getaway or trip with a special some­one, adding a touch of excitement to your love life.

AQUARIUS

Your emotions may be all over the place this week. Share how you feel with your loved ones; their support and open-mindedness will bring you comfort. Remember, change is hard.

PISCES

You may struggle to find common ground with certain people this week. Steer clear of discussions about money, especially with family members. Peace doesn’t happen overnight. Practice patience and under­standing during this trying time.