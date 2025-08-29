YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of August 31 to September 6, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Pisces, Aries and Taurus

ARIES

You’ll take on new responsibilities at work that will push you beyond your current skill level. This experience will help you grow and may pave the way for a promotion. You’ll also get the go-ahead on an innovative project.

TAURUS

You’ll feel inspired to go back to school and work toward a degree, setting yourself up for a brighter future. A romantic getaway will revitalize your relationship and deepen your connection with your partner.

GEMINI

Work has become monotonous, and you need a change. You can steer your career toward exciting new opportunities with a solid plan and some preparation. Boldness will be the key to your success in long-term projects.

CANCER

It’s often easier to get along with people with whom you have no emotional connection. You might face challenges regarding discipline with one of your children. Use your diplomacy skills to resolve any conflicts.

LEO

Every detail counts. You’ll plan a large work event that will bring many people together. Communication may be difficult, so your patience and calmness will be essential to overcoming these obstacles.

VIRGO

Your leadership will shine, whether at work or in your personal life. You’ll first have to overcome doubts or a lack of self-confidence. However, others will recognize your abilities once you do, and you’ll earn praise for your achievements.

LIBRA

A loved one could slow you down as you rush to make all your appointments on time. It might be time to consider a change, such as moving out of the family home. The space has become too big since your children left.

SCORPIO

Expect a lot of travel for work or family commitments. Numerous details will be vying for your attention. A surprising secret could come to light. You could forge new friendships with people who live close to you.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll receive the green light for financing a project, like purchasing a property. The idea of starting a business with a family member could appeal to you. Let inspiration and intuition guide you.

CAPRICORN

Everything is changing quickly, but things may not be happening fast enough for your liking. You’ll suggest interesting ideas to your partner, who will be impressed. You could win a sports competition.

AQUARIUS

Health issues could slow you down, but this break will allow you to take a step back and gain a fresh perspective on your profes­sional and personal life. Lean into spiritu­ality; you’ll find it to be a source of peace and well-being.

PISCES

You’ll feel stressed this week, but it may also give you more energy and boost your efficiency. You can accomplish great things when you’re in a time crunch. You could be struck by love at first sight. However, if you’re in a relationship, it may lead to some confusion.