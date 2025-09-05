YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of September 7 to 13, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Gemini, Cancer and Leo

ARIES

Before committing to a project, take a moment to weigh your options. You may often prefer to do things alone; don’t forget that your decisions affect others. Prioritize team spirit in both your personal and professional relationships.

TAURUS

This week, you’ll be under a lot of pressure and must juggle multiple responsibilities. Slow down and prioritize rest to avoid burnout. Engage in calming activities, such as meditation, to help regain your energy.

GEMINI

Your schedule is packed with work and fam­ily commitments. Make time to relax and reconnect with loved ones you may have neglected. Make the most of going out to lunch with your colleagues.

CANCER

If work is overshadowing your relationship, plan a romantic weekend to rekindle the spark. You’ll finally find the solution to resolving a family conflict.

LEO

You’ll feel a surge of emotions this week, especially as you witness one of your children’s milestones. Whether it’s their first steps, a graduation or their first job, this moment will mark an emotional turning point in your life.

VIRGO

Before making an important decision, care­fully weigh the pros and cons. Even if you think you know everything, trust your in­stincts to guide you toward the best choice. If you’re single, marriage might be closer than you think.

LIBRA

Brace yourself for a heavy work week filled with lots of details to manage. Your strong organizational skills will help you reach agreements and resolve conflicts. This success will help you in the long run and leave you feeling accomplished.

SCORPIO

Your charisma will shine brightly this week as you showcase your strengths and attract everyone’s attention. It’s time to treat yourself to a new wardrobe or improve your image, if only to spoil yourself for getting a promotion.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll spend quality time with your family or at home, perhaps by starting a new activity to­gether. Be patient with lengthy negotiations; taking your time will lead to better outcomes.

CAPRICORN

You’ll have a lot to say this week, but your words may be misinterpreted. You must lead by example to gain respect and understanding. For a more fulfilling romantic relationship, focus on building affection and connection.

AQUARIUS

Unexpected expenses will crop up this week. However, you’ll negotiate the terms of a loan to help alleviate the financial strain. Playing up your strengths may be the only way to get what you need or advance certain projects.

PISCES

You’ll achieve something remarkable this week! Your hard work and efficiency will be rewarded with a raise. Remember that impulsiveness and impatience have no place in a relationship based on trust and respect.