Your Weekly Horoscope

WEEK OF OCTOBER 9 TO 15, 2022

ARIES

You’ll try your best to impress those around you. You’ll increase your client base to reach one of your goals at work. Don’t be afraid to move forward. If you take action, you’ll achieve success.

TAURUS

If you’re looking for the perfect job, you’ll be inspired to take the necessary steps to move in the right direction. You’ll feel imaginative, which will inspire you to create a masterpiece.

GEMINI

You may start to feel the unpleasant effects of living a sedentary lifestyle. You’ll ask your friends to get active with you and motivate you to start moving your body.

CANCER

Whether starting a new career or retiring, you’ll clearly figure out your next steps. You must create a plan to ensure your future meets your expectations and aspirations.

LEO

You’ll do an apprenticeship that will propel your career forward. You’ll face new challenges that will that require patience. You’ll also be motivated to work toward your goals.

VIRGO

After much reflection, you’ll make im­portant changes to your environment. You’ll need to thoroughly review your priorities and find a living situation that suits your needs.

LIBRA

You may feel the need to say yes to everyone. This will put a lot of pressure on you to keep your commitments. You’ll find it hard to make a decision with the right information; reflection is needed.

SCORPIO

You’ll work extra hours to improve your financial situation. You may also realize that you need to make more time for your love life.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll be in the right place at the right time. This will allow you to stand out and make a good impression. At work, you’ll be rewarded, or at least given the recognition you deserve.

CAPRICORN

You may find it hard to leave your home this week. You’re very attached to sentimental things that take up a lot of space in your home. You may finally be able to get rid of stuff you don’t need.

AQUARIUS

You’ll be outspoken and express what others are thinking. You must be authoritative in a complex and upsetting situation to reach an agreement.

PISCES

You’ll have to invest a significant amount of money in your career. You may need to buy a new vehicle to avoid breaking down or impress your clients.