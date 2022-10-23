Your Weekly Horoscope

WEEK OF OCTOBER 23 TO 29, 2022

The luckiest signs this week: Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius

ARIES

Your week will revolve around your significant other. You must have good communication to keep your relation­ship amicable. You may have to make changes to avoid a conflict.

TAURUS

You must put in the work to reach an agreement that’s fair for everyone. You’ll make radical lifestyle changes to improve your health. In doing so, you’ll also improve your quality of life.

GEMINI

Success and recognition await you. You may be given a promotion or decide to change careers. If you’ve been sick for a while, your health will improve significantly.

CANCER

You’ll have the opportunity to find a property that will give your whole family more space. You’ll streamline your daily routine to make life easier for everyone living under your roof.

LEO

Don’t forget to plug in your phone or computer every night. Otherwise, you risk dropping an important call because of a dead battery. Your fa­mily may ask you to do all the dri­ving this week.

VIRGO

You’ll be outspoken and confidently express what others are thinking. If your significant other starts spending beyond their means, you’ll promptly let them know.

LIBRA

You’ll feel amazing this week. There are a lot of tight deadlines at work, and you’ll have to act quickly to avoid a catastrophe. You’d be happy to get a promotion despite the new responsibilities and stress that come with it.

SCORPIO

You’ll finally finish an important task you’ve been putting off at work or home. Try to rest before you do anything else, or your health could suffer.

SAGITTARIUS

While waiting for medical results for yourself or a loved one, you could receive a relieving answer. You’ll be able to sleep soundly, and your anxiety will fade because the future looks bright.

CAPRICORN

You must deal with a few small family or professional issues. You may have to adjust your schedule to accept a promotion. However, the increased salary will make the decision easy.

AQUARIUS

It’s time to plan your winter holidays. Whether you’re going solo, with family and friends or as a couple, you should make reservations early. Making plans at the last minute may be more difficult.

PISCES

You could be assigned to collaborate with international clients or lead a trai­ning seminar at work. You may find it difficult to make yourself understood by people who don’t speak the same language as you.