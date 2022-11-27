Your Weekly Horoscope

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 27 TO DECEMBER 3, 2022

The luckiest signs this week: Pisces, Aries and Taurus

ARIES

You’ll find yourself in a crowded environment. At the very least, your social networks will be buzzing. You’ll accept an invitation from your friends to go out and party to relieve some stress.

TAURUS

At times, it’s good to take a step back and see things from a different perspective. You’ll be able to analyze a situation with the big picture in mind to find the solution.

GEMINI

Luck will be on your side in both your professional and your love life. The right people will cross your path and make your life easier. Your sensitivity will be a strength.

CANCER

Change often brings with it strong emotions. You’ll experience something new that will benefit you. For example, you may get close to a family member you’ve been in conflict with.

LEO

At work, you may make a deal that will significantly impact your career. You’ll create a harmonious atmosphere; people trust you, and you’ll guide them appropriately.

VIRGO

You won’t let things get to you this week. At work, you’ll make changes to improve efficiency. You’ll also enhance your dexterity as you start an artistic project.

LIBRA

Your emotions may overwhelm you this week. You must clear up a complicated love affair. At work, you’ll be moved by a show of gratitude.

SCORPIO

You’ll work from home more than usual this week. If you have young children, one of them may require your undivided attention. You must clear up a few things with certain people.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll discover a new gadget that could help you improve your communication. This will make you more accessible. It’s time to travel, so update your GPS to avoid getting lost.

CAPRICORN

You’ll spare no expense to impress ot­hers. You’ll also replace some of your furniture and appliances. It’s time to get rid of things cluttering your environment and your mind.

AUGUST

You’ll show initiative in a project. You’ll take the lead and make sure people understand the direction you want to take. New beginnings are on the horizon in your personal and professio­nal life.

PISCES

You’ll feel fatigued this week. Make sure you slow down and give yourself time to set new goals. If you’ve been neglecting your loved ones, it’s time to plan a reunion.