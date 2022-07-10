Your Weekly Horoscope

July 10, 2022 — Changed at 11 h 51 min on June 23, 2022
Reading time: 2 min 30 s
Seaway News
Your Weekly Horoscope

WEEK OF JULY 10 TO 16, 2022

The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries

 

ARIES
Are you going through a professional change? Training will suit you perfectly and guide you towards a more prestigious career. It’ll help you realize a big dream; you won’t miss out on this opportunity.

TAURUS
It’s a good week for vacation. You need to get away and enjoy a change of scenery. You may even learn a new language, especially if you intend to travel or live elsewhere.

GEMINI
You’ll need to clear out some strong emotions. You may be inclined to isolate yourself. Luckily, your friends will know how to cheer you up when you’re down.

CANCER
If you feel any slight discomfort, consult a doctor. Your ability to read people will enable you to create a sense of harmony around you. The atmosphere at work will significantly improve thanks to your protective or nurturing side.

LEO
There’ll be many details to attend to on the job or a confusing situation needing your urgent attention before you go on vacation. Be on the lookout for swimming-related infections. If you’re single, you’ll be preoccupied with dating.

VIRGO
You’ll get some pleasure from mo­vies and shows and may even find yourself in a starring role. You’ll de­monstrate your creativity by highligh­ting yourself in this way.

LIBRA
You’ll need to make some trips for various reasons, even if you’d prefer to relax at home. Your family will need your help, and you can’t refuse them anything.

SCORPIO
If you must speak about something, you’ll need to prepare. An improvi­sed speech won’t live up to your expectations. Delicacy and diplomacy will enable you to resolve a conflict.

SAGITTARIUS
You’ll feel like you’re walking on eggshells with some people. You’ll need tact and sensitivity to avoid offending someone. You may also face an unexpected expense.

CAPRICORN
You may need the help of a few good vitamins to marshal your energy. You’ll have a lot of ideas and won’t know where to start. Luckily, this state of confusion won’t last long.

AQUARIUS
You’ll show a strong tendency to burn the candle at both ends. A few people are sure to need you; you’ll give body and soul for them, even if your energy is lacking.

PISCES
Responsibilities will impose themselves upon you, and it won’t always be clear what you should do. To avoid confusion and discord, even at home, you’ll need to determine who does what. Be patient with your loved ones.

