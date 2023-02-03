Your Weekly Horoscope

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 5 TO 11, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius

ARIES

You’ll be the recipient of everyone’s attention this week. Expect to receive applause for your brilliant achievements. The situation will boost your self-esteem.

TAURUS

You may have to wait at home all day, especially for an important delivery. This situation could prompt you to re-decorate a few rooms.

GEMINI

If you need to go somewhere and the path isn’t clear, ensure you have the right directions to avoid wasting time. Your GPS app will be an indispensable tool.

CANCER

No one likes tightening their belt, but it’ll motivate you to find the ne­cessary solutions. You’ll move forward as soon as you discover the path to liberation.

LEO

A lot is happening around you, and all sorts of obligations will oc­cupy your time. You’ll organize yourself effecti­vely enough to meet the deadlines.

VIRGO

Getting a cold is often a sign that your body needs to rest and recharge. You’ll also tend to worry for all sorts of reasons. Relaxation and meditation will be welcome.

LIBRA

A group of people you’re responsible for will expect you to take all the initiative, and you’ll have your fair share to manage. Don’t be afraid to step into your own and assert yourself.

SCORPIO

Family and professional responsibi­lities will take up all your available time. You won’t have much time for yourself. You’ll have to arrange a get-together for colleagues or friends.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll be so efficient at work that your boss will have no choice but to offer you a raise to secure your loyal service. This will fill you with pride.

CAPRICORN

You’ll face an existential crisis, promp­ting you to make significant chan­ges and see life from a different perspective. Commitment will be at the forefront of your relationship.

AQUARIUS

You’ll reach an agreement with those around you after a conflict. You’ll de­monstrate great wisdom in this situation, requiring quick intervention be­­fore things get out of hand.

PISCES

This week will be professionally sti­mulating. Avoid setting unreasona­ble expectations, and your returns will match your efforts. There may be tension with colleagues who are jealous of your success.