Your Weekly Horoscope

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 5 TO 11, 2023
The luckiest signs this week: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius
ARIES
You’ll be the recipient of everyone’s attention this week. Expect to receive applause for your brilliant achievements. The situation will boost your self-esteem.
TAURUS
You may have to wait at home all day, especially for an important delivery. This situation could prompt you to re-decorate a few rooms.
GEMINI
If you need to go somewhere and the path isn’t clear, ensure you have the right directions to avoid wasting time. Your GPS app will be an indispensable tool.
CANCER
No one likes tightening their belt, but it’ll motivate you to find the necessary solutions. You’ll move forward as soon as you discover the path to liberation.
LEO
A lot is happening around you, and all sorts of obligations will occupy your time. You’ll organize yourself effectively enough to meet the deadlines.
VIRGO
Getting a cold is often a sign that your body needs to rest and recharge. You’ll also tend to worry for all sorts of reasons. Relaxation and meditation will be welcome.
LIBRA
A group of people you’re responsible for will expect you to take all the initiative, and you’ll have your fair share to manage. Don’t be afraid to step into your own and assert yourself.
SCORPIO
Family and professional responsibilities will take up all your available time. You won’t have much time for yourself. You’ll have to arrange a get-together for colleagues or friends.
SAGITTARIUS
You’ll be so efficient at work that your boss will have no choice but to offer you a raise to secure your loyal service. This will fill you with pride.
CAPRICORN
You’ll face an existential crisis, prompting you to make significant changes and see life from a different perspective. Commitment will be at the forefront of your relationship.
AQUARIUS
You’ll reach an agreement with those around you after a conflict. You’ll demonstrate great wisdom in this situation, requiring quick intervention before things get out of hand.
PISCES
This week will be professionally stimulating. Avoid setting unreasonable expectations, and your returns will match your efforts. There may be tension with colleagues who are jealous of your success.