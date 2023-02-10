Your Weekly Horoscope

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 12 TO 18, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

ARIES

A strange event could disturb your peace of mind. Have faith that your loved ones will help you discover the joy in life. Perhaps being more trusting would help.

TAURUS

You must weigh the pros and cons before making a decision. You may be asked questions to which you don’t have the answers, which could leave you perplexed.

GEMINI

You’ll have many details to sort out at work and at home. You’ll feel a sense of accomplishment for completing the tasks you’ve been putting off.

CANCER

Big plans are in order when it co­mes to your home life. Your relationship could go in an entirely new direction after an in-depth conversation. A family member or friend may announce they’re expecting.

LEO

This week will be hectic. You may have to work overtime or manage demanding family obligations before you can relax.

VIRGO

If you’re making changes at home, in your work or even in your decor, you’ll find good deals, and your pro­perty will increase in value. Don’t hesitate to ask for a raise.

LIBRA

You could face some unexpected expenses. Fortunately, you’ll get some­thing lasting in return. You’ll negotiate an arrangement that benefits you if you must borrow.

SCORPIO

Although you’re expecting a quiet week, you’ll be busy. There’s a lot of action and surprises ahead. Fortuna­tely, there’s also some fun in store.

SAGITTARIUS

Significant changes are on the horizon, both professionally and personally. It would help if you learned how to relax to lower your stress le­vel and enjoy the novelty.

CAPRICORN

You’ll develop a more active social life this week, even if it’s only on social media. You and your friends will sign up for art classes, yoga or another kind of wellness program.

AQUARIUS

Your boss will offer you a promotion as if on a silver platter. You’ll be excited about taking on new professional and personal projects, even if you’re short on time.

PISCES

A getaway or trip is on the agenda. You’re in the mood for a party and will organize a celebration get-together. You’ll also start a new spiritual practice.