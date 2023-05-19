YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF MAY 21 TO 27, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Leo, Virgo and Libra

ARIES

You’ll spontaneously decide to move. You’ll find a place that meets your family’s needs, even if it’s at the last minute and your choices are limited.

TAURUS

You’ll have a lot to talk about this week. You may make a speech that everyone will love. Those around you will help you sort out a complicated financial matter.

GEMINI

You’ll have many items to shop for this week. You’ll pull out all the stops to find the best prices. Try to negotiate better terms on a loan to save on interest.

CANCER

You have a lot going on and will undertake several inspiring projects. Inspiration is a source of initiative. Take care of your health and consult your doctor if you have any concerns.

LEO

Fatigue or poor health could slow you down this week. Someone close to you may need you. Give yourself the time you need to recharge your batteries and feel better.

VIRGO

You’ll expand your social circle and professional contacts. You’ll be in charge of planning a large-scale event that will be a huge success. You must take a methodical approach to plan it.

LIBRA

You’ll have a lot of work and family responsibilities to take care of this week. If you have young children, you’ll be involved in their end-of-year activities, making them happy.

SCORPIO

Plan your next holiday now and treat yourself to a luxurious getaway. You’ll have many details to consider, especially if you’re booking for a large family.

SAGITTARIUS

If you feel restless and sensitive, you may need to make a change. You might have to restructure certain aspects of your life once the storm has passed. This will allow you to start afresh on more solid footing.

CAPRICORN

It’s crucial to find harmony at work and home this week. If you’re in a relationship, passion will reignite the flame. If you’re single, you’ll double down on trying to find your soulmate.

AQUARIUS

Staying in good health is essential. You may start a new diet that pro­ves to be highly effective. You’ll see quick results, and others will want to imitate your efforts, hoping to have the same success.

PISCES

You’ll stand out in a group or at work. A daring feat will fill you with pride, strengthening your leadership skills. Saturn in your sign will bring you notoriety.