YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF MAY 28 TO JUNE 3, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn

ARIES

You’ll be successful at work by ta­king the time to negotiate, ask questions and close deals. Your home life will improve if you impose more discipline.

TAURUS

Whatever the project, you must take the time to work out the small details and prepare to thrill your social circle.

GEMINI

You’ll succeed in standing out and being admired in some way. For example, getting a new look for the summer will turn heads and attract attention.

CANCER

If you’re anticipating a move, you’ll be inspired to redecorate. You could be told about a birth in the family. An apprenticeship would be beneficial to your career development.

LEO

You’ve earned certain confidences because you’re trustworthy and discreet. You could be told a secret

or two that will leave you feeling perplexed.

VIRGO

Travel will be more complicated than expected. You may have to drive your loved ones around this week. You’ll show initiative in a project in which you’ll be involved for seve­ral years.

LIBRA

Make sure you reflect for several days before making a significant purchase. This will ensure you get a better price.

SCORPIO

You must rest this week. Drinking

a second cup of coffee at work will help you clear your head and be more productive. Your creativity and intuition will guide you in the right direction.

SAGITTARIUS

Your plans could change suddenly. For example, your guests could cancel an activity you had planned. For­tunately, you’ll enjoy the calm and relaxation instead of the frenzy.

CAPRICORN

You’ll organize a staff meeting at work. You’ll also have success with a housewarming or birthday party. Your popularity will skyrocket.

AQUARIUS

You’ll find relevant information about a course or training program that will lead to spectacular professional development. You’ll have the opportunity to broaden your horizons.

PISCES

The holidays are just around the corner. If you have young children, you may be worried about finding summer activities to keep them busy. Take time with them to carefully choose a day camp, for example.