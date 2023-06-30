YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF JULY 2 TO 8, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Pisces, Aries and Taurus

ARIES

You’ll take advantage of the summer holidays to get a few projects out of the way, both at work and at home. Don’t forget to rest and make time for yourself.

TAURUS

This week is all about fun! You’ll have plenty of opportunities to celebrate in one way or another. Now is the time to choose what you’ll be doing on summer vacation; the choice won’t be easy. Be careful not to overlook certain responsibilities.

GEMINI

Change is needed! You can’t put it off any longer. You’ll start a business project or look for a better job. It may also be time to update the decor in your home.

CANCER

You’ll attend training courses or conferences and participate in negotiations at work. If you’re in a relationship, your partner must pull their weight. You can’t wait on them hand and foot. With sympathy and understanding, you’ll be able to change bad habits at home.

LEO

Summer holidays are fast approaching! However, you may not be able to disconnect from work because certain tasks may require you to check in every so often. If you’re single, you’ll have to wait after a first date before getting back in touch.

VIRGO

You’ll tie up all the loose ends that have been bothering you and finish everything you’ve been putting off. Don’t improvise your entire summer vacation. Some tourist spots sell out quickly, so make your reservations now.

LIBRA

You’ll want to spend your summer vacation at home. You’ll fill your days off with landscaping projects, like redoing the flower bed or other fun activities. This could be how your vacation pans out.

SCORPIO

Travel is on the horizon! Always make a list before you go grocery shopping. Otherwise, you may have to go back a few times. You’ll be easy to talk to, but some people may be stubborn.

SAGITTARIUS

You love to travel and don’t want to miss out on anything this summer. Make a budget so you can do everything you want! You must coordinate with work, family and your significant other to have your dream holidays.

CAPRICORN

You’ll be recognized for your sense of initiative. At work and in your social life, you’ll create opportunities and exploit them to their full potential. You’ll be bursting with energy during exciting activities.

AQUARIUS

You may flip-flop on what to do before going on holiday. You have some anxiety about the cost of living. Don’t forget that happiness is worth its weight in gold. Love will creep into your life when you least expect it.

PISCES

You’ll be reunited with loved ones. It’s also time to slow down at work. For example, try taking a longer lunch break to socialize with colleagues, employees, bosses or associates.