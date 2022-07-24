Your Weekly Horoscope

WEEK OF JULY 24 TO 30, 2022
The luckiest signs this week: Leo, Virgo and Libra
ARIES
A family story may demand all your attention, but your focus may just be on decorating the home. On vacation, you’ll find happiness through the comforts of home and the company of family members.
TAURUS
You’re a real chatterbox. Even if you’re alone, the phone and social media will keep you in the loop on specific topics. There’ll be many trips, and you’ll demonstrate great curiosity.
GEMINI
Your financial situation will make you anxious, but it’ll motivate you to improve your lot. You should succeed in collecting the funds you need to realize one of your biggest dreams, or at least to settle some debts.
CANCER
You’ll have the inspiration to take a new direction in life and the determination to achieve significant transformations. You’ll also aspire to start anew or finish a project.
LEO
You’ll find yourself surrounded by a large crowd and need to rest later. If you’re on vacation, you’ll prefer relaxing or passive activities like visiting the museum or taking a walk in nature.
VIRGO
You’ll bring all your people together. You’ll organize an event that surprises more than one person. You’ll expand your circle of friends, and your social networks may put the focus on you in some way.
LIBRA
You’ll take a spontaneous leap into the unknown. You may also give more serious thought to going back to school or starting a whole new career that more closely aligns with your values.
SCORPIO
You’ll make several changes to improve your inner well-being. You may consider adopting a more spiritual way of life. A pilgrimage will enable you to go deep with your soul.
SAGITTARIUS
Your credit card will take a beating while you’re on vacation. You’ll worry about your financial situation but will continue to indulge for a while before coming to your senses.
CAPRICORN
Wait until vacation is over before making a big decision. Take the time to weigh out the pros and cons; otherwise, the stress and pressure may cause you to make bad choices.
AQUARIUS
There’ll be many small things to do and many details to consider, both at home and at work. You may need to do a deep clean to clear your mind.
PISCES
You’ll take pleasure in attending shows and special artistic events while on holiday. You may put on a show of your own and receive a healthy round of applause.