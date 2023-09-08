YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 10 TO 16, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Virgo, Libra and Scorpio

ARIES

You’ll be glued to social media because you don’t want to miss anything. You should include your significant other in more shared activities to build a closer bond. At work, your entire team needs your expertise.

TAURUS

Calls, texts, messages and more — your phone won’t stop ringing. Your clients may need your services, or your relatives may be looking for you. You’re sought after because of your efficiency. If you’re single, you’ll fall in love once you stop looking for it.

GEMINI

You consider upgrading your car to impress a new crush. Be patient, and the salesperson will end up making you an even better offer. At work, your team will support you when you’re overwhelmed with tasks.

CANCER

As you calculate your budget, you’ll realize you can afford a bit more luxury, including a wonderful couple’s getaway. At work, changes will be very beneficial if you overcome your fear of the unknown.

LEO

Changes are needed in your relationship, in the home and at work. Let your emotions settle before acting. Some decisions take time; impulsiveness isn’t always the best approach.

VIRGO

Your loved ones will encourage you to spoil yourself more. You may consider giving yourself a makeover and engaging in self-care with the advice of a specialist. By easing anxiety, you’ll have better vitality.

LIBRA

You’ll be the focus of attention in one way or another. You’ll deal with a group that may pay you tribute or applaud you warmly. A promotion awaits you at work.

SCORPIO

You may consider a move if your family situation changes. One of your relatives may announce a birth, which will make you happy. Take care around some highly sensitive people, and you’ll be better able to help them.

SAGITTARIUS

A lot of conversation ahead! Even at work, you’ll find yourself constantly in the midst of important discussions, allowing you to expand your social circle and network of contacts. New friendships will make for great activities.

CAPRICORN

You’ll be able to get out of a complicated financial situation. You’ll choose your words carefully and should be able to convince some people to follow you. The emotional aspect of your relationship unfolds better with communication.

AQUARIUS

You’ll be forced to make a decision without knowing all the information. Trust your judgment and intuition. To minimize financial stress, avoid making purchases that involve long-term payments.

PISCES

At work, you’ll be offered a position you can’t refuse. Take the time to discuss it with those closest to you before accepting, even if it’s your dream job. Affection will magically manifest itself as soon as you’re in the right frame of mind to receive it.