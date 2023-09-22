YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 24 TO 30, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Pisces, Aries and Taurus

ARIES

If you surround yourself with loved ones, you’ll feel like you’re living the dream. Let yourself be inspired to create a masterpiece and trust your instincts. Every great project begins with a dream, so dream on!

TAURUS

If you work hard, you could get an unexpected promotion. Lead a healthy lifestyle to see quick results. Don’t forget to let joy lead the way in your relationship.

GEMINI

You’ll take a new spiritual approach that fills you with inner peace. You’ll happily find your place in a particular group. Your significant other could spontaneously organize an unexpected excursion.

CANCER

Don’t be afraid of change; it brings about many good things. At home, at work and in your love life, you’ll find happiness by striking a better balance. You should also be able to resolve conflicts with loved ones.

LEO

Poorly negotiated agreements are often short-lived. Take the time to discuss and clearly define terms to avoid future complications. Focus on the details and you’ll have every chance to succeed.

VIRGO

There’s a lot to get done at work this week. Staying organized and being efficient will help you increase your income and move into a higher position. If you lead by example, your team will be more likely to follow you.

LIBRA

Achievements are lauded and respected and can boost self-confidence. You’ll be rewarded for your achievements, and applause will accompany the presentation of a medal. You’ll hear the word “respect” spoken many times around you.

SCORPIO

Many people dream of owning property, and you can afford to make it happen. Your family can help both materially and morally. If your relationship is new, you’ll make plans to move in together soon.

SAGITTARIUS

Take the time to pamper yourself. Use a GPS or make sure you have the right directions when visiting an unfamiliar place to avoid driving in circles for hours.

CAPRICORN

Taking the initiative to apply for your dream job with an amazing company will solve your financial problems and help you achieve your goals. All you have to do is act.

AQUARIUS

It’s time to make some changes. You’ll find the right tools to launch yourself in a new and more rewarding direction. The Law of Attraction isn’t a myth, and it could greatly benefit you.

PISCES

There are many opportunities to consider in work and love. A thorough analysis is necessary before making a decision. Talking to people you trust will give you a better understanding of the situation.