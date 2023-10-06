YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF OCTOBER 8 TO 14, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius

ARIES

On an emotional level, your penchant for seduction will be amplified. You’ll attract the attention of some interesting people. You’ll expand your clientele to the delight of your boss, who’ll see their profits double thanks to your charisma.

TAURUS

You’ll realize you’re of utmost importance to your employer, resulting in a higher salary and better prospects for your future. In romance, you’ll be able to achieve goals that meet your lover’s standards.

GEMINI

You’ll make your workdays more enjoyable by engaging in moments of pleasure. Expend your excess energy by giving free rein to lively conversations with your loved ones. Express your ideas to stimulate discussion.

CANCER

If you need money for a difficult situation or an important purchase, you can negotiate a loan to improve your quality of life. In addition, romantic relationships could benefit from sustained attention.

LEO

Try to be more equitable in your love life. Avoid always making decisions in your own interests. Rather, seek solutions that promote compromise. In your work life, don’t neglect the small details.

VIRGO

If you underestimate the importance of sleep, your ability to concentrate will be impacted, and you’ll weaken your immune system. If you take the time to get a good night’s sleep, you’ll enjoy beautiful creativity and create a new masterpiece.

LIBRA

You’ll be unable to pull yourself away from social media. Many of your friends will try to contact you. A family commitment will force you to come to your senses. You’ll fall in love with a new art form.

SCORPIO

At home, you’ll need to rely on others to handle the household chores. You’ll manage to reunite the family. Your smile will create a warm, comforting atmosphere. At work, all the emergencies will come to you.

SAGITTARIUS

Before starting a new project, ensure you have all the necessary information. Even if you haven’t planned for a romantic weekend, you may want to indulge in this experience.

CAPRICORN

To have a successful career, you must have the courage to learn new things and adjust to change. These adaptations are necessary for you to achieve stability and experience professional growth. The adjustments will be beneficial.

AQUARIUS

The devil is in the details. How you dress and present yourself will play a critical role in your career development. You’re at risk of excessive self-indulgence, and your friends will support your foolishness.

PISCES

You can expect to receive good news about your health. You may finally find the right treatment or medication for your needs, thus improving your quality of life. At work, you’re always the one that deals with emergencies.