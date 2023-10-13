YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF OCTOBER 15 TO 21, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

ARIES

You’ll feel on edge, and a particular event will encourage you to consider making life changes. In your career, a competing business will tempt you with an offer for better working conditions and opportunities for advancement.

TAURUS

You’ll take time to pamper yourself and indulge in a few small pleasures. You’ll negotiate rates to achieve a settlement that will improve both your work and personal well-being.

GEMINI

At work, you’ll have to face numerous urgent and complex situations. These experiences may turn out to be beneficial, as they’ll give you skills that will serve you throughout your career.

CANCER

Your pride will be tested. Fortunately, you’ll have an opportunity to show yourself in a positive light. If you act for the right reasons, you can’t go wrong. Share accurate, useful information.

LEO

You’ll have some small family chores to handle. You may also have to stay at home for part of the week, perhaps to keep an eye on some work or to wait for a late delivery.

VIRGO

You may need to start multitasking. The telephone may ring incessantly. Maintain harmony by avoiding criticism when you’re with your significant other — or anyone else, in fact.

LIBRA

Be prudent with money and try to stick to your budget. Additional expenses related to home or family may arise. You’ll need to exercise discipline with your young children.

SCORPIO

As the cold, gloomy weather sets in, you’ll feel the need to take care of your body. It would be wise to join a gym to incentivize you to exercise regularly.

SAGITTARIUS

Rather than rushing into a decision, think twice. If you let yourself be carried by the current, it’ll take you to your destination. Trust your instincts over the next few days.

CAPRICORN

Take care when speaking, as you could appear foolish to more than one person. Fortunately, only your pride will be affected, and it’ll help lighten a heavy atmosphere.

AQUARIUS

Time is valuable. Try not to schedule too many appointments on the same day and run the risk of overlap. A vacation would be beneficial.

PISCES

As the days get shorter, you’ll look for an activity that will bring you intense joy. You’ll find yourself infused with an energy that moves you to entertain yourself more often.