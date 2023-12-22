YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF DECEMBER 24 TO 30, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Leo, Virgo and Libra

ARIES

You’ll use your persuasion skills to avoid being pushed around, ensuring everything runs smoothly. You’re right, even if the way you express yourself may lack delicacy. The main thing is to obtain satisfactory results.

TAURUS

Your festivities are sure to be spectacular even if you’re on a tight budget, thanks to your creative ideas and determination. You’ll also show a great deal of affection for your partner.

GEMINI

The new ideas you come up with will amaze even you. Your enthusiasm will be contagious, and others will follow you, whatever your plans. You’ll succeed in organizing a memorable party.

CANCER

Now is a time of reflection and introspection for some people. Take the time to recognize your successes and failures and open your mind to a new form of spirituality.

LEO

You’ll be responsible for a great achievement that will be remembered for a long time, especially if you manage to bring together people who don’t get along. If you’re single, a colleague will take advantage of this quiet time to get closer to you.

VIRGO

You have a lot to organize to create a memorable event for your family. Don’t let yourself be caught off guard. Make sure everything is ready in time for Santa’s arrival. Otherwise, the children will be disappointed.

LIBRA

Organizing a family lottery could give you the chance to round off the festive season with a trip. Either way, there’s plenty of fun to be had. You’ll show great generosity toward your loved ones.

SCORPIO

You’ll be told a family secret at a party. You’ll give a speech that will move everyone. You’ll also be needed to sort out an emergency at work, even if you’re at a party.

SAGITTARIUS

Don’t get involved in family quarrels, especially if they don’t involve you. Otherwise, you’ll play the role of referee to help resolve conflicts between family members.

CAPRICORN

You’ll be proactive at gatherings and won’t sit idly by. You may help serve the guests. The atmosphere of the holiday season will strengthen the love between you and your partner.

AQUARIUS

You’ll be the focus of attention, making people laugh with your cheeky quips. You may even receive some applause, which will naturally flatter your ego.

PISCES

For part of the week, you’ll be with your family or taking care of your children or elderly parents. You’ll also be allowed to recharge your batteries. The peace and solitude of home will stimulate your creativity.