YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF JANUARY 7 TO 13, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries

ARIES

Even if you’ve just returned from vacation, you’ll hear about a group trip that could interest you. You could also consider going on a romantic getaway with your significant other.

TAURUS

You must take the time to weigh the pros and cons before making a decision that could turn your life upside down. Change will be good for you.

GEMINI

Despite having numerous obligations, you’ll be tasked with organizing an event that brings together many people, with a focus on pleasure and conviviality. In your love life, you might find your soulmate and make big plans.

CANCER

Choosing a fulfilling career is crucial to safeguarding your health. You’ll suddenly be inspired to explore new ways to improve your situation.

LEO

You’ll feel the urge to refresh your wardrobe and improve your appearance to boost your self-confidence. You need to enhance your self-esteem if only to advance in your career.

VIRGO

A family situation will take up a good chunk of your time. This is also a good time to consider buying a property or planning some major renovation work on your home.

LIBRA

You may spend a great deal of time driving your children or loved ones to various activities or attending your own commitments. You might even consider changing your vehicle for one that’s more comfortable or performs better.

SCORPIO

You’ll receive positive news about a career advancement. You may have the chance to take on new challenges that will motivate and greatly enrich you.

SAGITTARIUS

Get ready for a busy week! You’ll take concrete steps forward on a certain project. You’ll clarify certain aspects of your love life and be exceptionally passionate with your partner or a potential new flame.

CAPRICORN

A professional or personal proposal will require careful consideration. What’s more, your doctor may suggest new treatments that are far more effective for your well-being.

AQUARIUS

Stress can be good for you. It’ll give you the motivation and strength you need to finish all your projects. Don’t forget to relax and rest after this intense time.

PISCES

A new professional challenge will present itself to you. This will have a positive impact on your future. You’ll have to deal with a glaring lack of time. However, this will push you to get more organized.