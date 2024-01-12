YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF JANUARY 14 TO 20, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Taurus, Gemini and Cancer

ARIES

If you’re still unsure about your career path, you’ll finally have a revelation that will guide you in the right direction. Someone close to you will need your support, requiring some form of mutual aid on your part.

TAURUS

The holidays are over, and it’s time to get back to routine. You’ll manage to maintain a dynamic social life, even if it’s just on social media. You must also get some rest.

GEMINI

In response to professional changes, you’ll need to utilize your unique skills to achieve exceptional results. At home, you’ll coordinate a major cleanup with your entire family.

CANCER

You’ll feel the need to go on holiday and won’t hesitate to go solo or with your partner to an exotic location or charming chalet with a roaring fire. You’ll be delighted to reignite your social life.

LEO

Nothing is more important than your health. Your doctor will finally identify the source of your discomfort and suggest an appropriate treatment, enabling you to recover quickly. Have faith in their expertise.

VIRGO

At work or in other aspects of your life, you’ll have to negotiate or mediate. You’ll find solutions to overcome every obstacle, from employee disputes to unhappy customers.

LIBRA

Paperwork, emails and calls are piling up. You’ll double down to make up for lost time. You’ll work hard to maintain a clean and tidy home.

SCORPIO

You’ll receive congratulations for various reasons. You could be admired after a brilliant success. You’ll have plenty to be proud of. With this assurance, you can undertake any project.

SAGITTARIUS

You didn’t get a chance to get together with all your loved ones over the holidays, but now’s your chance! You’ll perform remarkably well at work and home. No matter how hard you try, some people will be difficult to please.

CAPRICORN

You’re craving conversation. Whether telling stories about your family or the holidays, words will flow easily. At work, your remarkable sociability will enable you to make fruitful transactions.

AQUARIUS

A bit more refinement is needed. You’ll receive an unexpected promotion. However, you’ll feel stressed, fatigued and confused at times.

PISCES

You’ll be on the move and attract a lot of attention. People will likely notice you for various reasons. You’ll be creative or appreciate some form of art, if only for the sake of contemplation.