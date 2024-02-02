YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 4 TO 10, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries

ARIES

Unexpected circumstances could cause delays. Give yourself plenty of time between appointments to relieve some of the pressure. This is a good time to start your own business.

TAURUS

You could be invited on a getaway with a few friends. Nothing will bring you more joy than a change of scenery, even if it’s just to spend some time in nature. This is especially true if you live in the city.

GEMINI

You may experience a wide range of emotions this week. You’ll need to sort out your group of friends. Some may not be worthy of your friendship, as they act more like opportunists. Assert your values to earn respect in the process.

CANCER

You may be under considerable pressure to make a crucial decision. However, you must gather all the relevant information to make an informed decision. Weigh the pros and cons. Give yourself the time you need.

LEO

You’ll be overwhelmed with urgent tasks at work this week. Although stressful, this situation will have a positive impact on your career. Opportunities for advancement may emerge.

VIRGO

Even if you tend to be a private person, you’ll find yourself in the limelight. This situation will require you to overcome your shyness. Many people will express their admiration for you, and you’ll show them your gratitude.

LIBRA

If your children left the nest a while ago, you may consider selling the family home to enjoy more freedom. If you’re in a new relationship, you may consider moving in together soon.

SCORPIO

You’ll be involved in various discussions this week. You’ll expand your customer base and unite your staff. Your guidance and advice will be well received. This will have a positive impact on your finances.

SAGITTARIUS

Money is a source of stress for many people. Talk to an expert to identify solutions and give yourself a well-deserved break from pinching pennies.

CAPRICORN

You’re full of energy and ready to take the world by storm! You’ll be inspired to take on new things, both at work and at home. This will bring you a deep sense of satisfaction.

AQUARIUS

You’ll feel the need to be supported both professionally and personally. You’ll give everything you have to someone close to you. Your generosity may sometimes be taken for granted.

PISCES

This week will be full of tension. This could push you to pay more attention to your well-being and boost your physical activity. As a foodie, it’s good for your morale to indulge in a few sweet treats from time to time.