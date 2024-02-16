YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 18 TO 24, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Leo, Virgo and Libra

ARIES

You’ll speak honestly this week. However, this could lead to some criticism. There­fore, it’s important to consider being more tactful in certain situations. If you’re in a relationship, a spontaneous activity could allow you to have a wonderful experience together.

TAURUS

If you’ve been thinking about buying a property, an opportunity that fits your budget and your family’s needs will reveal itself by the end of the week. If you take your finances seriously, you’ll stop worrying about them.

GEMINI

Action is on the agenda! You’ll be on the move and must drive your loved ones around. Renewing certain communications contracts will be a challenge but will allow you to pay the right price.

CANCER

You could be suffering from seasonal depression. Fortunately, getting physically active will be an effective remedy. You could even discover a new winter sport you love.

LEO

Accumulated fatigue is taking its toll on you. However, a visit to a massage therapist or doctor will restore your vitality. If you’re single, some people may lack manners, indicating they’re not the right match for you.

VIRGO

Stress could be getting to you. Making a few adjustments to your lifestyle could improve the situation. You’ll be rewarded for being bold. You must identify your goals so that achieving them will become child’s play.

LIBRA

Your friends will invite you on an exciting adventure. If you’re in a relationship, you’ll feel particularly romantic this week. If you’re single, someone could show a keen interest in you, especially if you participated in a Valentine’s Day activity.

SCORPIO

This week will be an emotional rollercoaster. If your financial situation is troubling you, take the necessary steps to fix it. It may be easier than you think! This will help you regain your zest for life.

SAGITTARIUS

You may receive an unexpected declaration of love from someone close to you. At work, you’ll organize an event that will bring together more people than you expected. The changes you suggest will be well received.

CAPRICORN

You’ll take the time to finish what you’ve started and kept putting off. You’ll also find an effective treatment to improve your quality of life. In your relationship, small gestures are always appreciated!

AQUARIUS

You may face intense pressure at work that requires you to work extra hard to finalize contracts. You’ll commit to regular exercise to boost your vitality or lose weight and will see results quickly.

PISCES

Work will take up most of your time, but a promotion will follow. You’ll also engage in exciting hobbies or sports. This will make your social life more active and dynamic.