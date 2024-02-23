YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 25 TO MARCH 2, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn

ARIES

You may spontaneously decide to take a training course to improve your job prospects. A revelation will illuminate your path to satisfaction but will also require considerable effort.

TAURUS

You could obtain the necessary financing for a project close to your heart. A consultation with your financial adviser should enable you to consolidate your debts and live your life as intended.

GEMINI

Tidying up at home could help you clear your head. Before talking about separation, take the time to discuss certain subjects. Deciding on impulse could leave you with bitter regrets.

CANCER

Before presenting any files and proposals at work, make sure you refine them to ensure they get accepted. You’ll inevitably want to renew your wardrobe to reward yourself for your success.

LEO

You’ll suggest interesting projects to your friends. Dedicate time to developing your creative skills in a field you’re passionate about. Self-confidence is the key to achieving success and accomplishing great things in the near future.

VIRGO

You’ll meet inspiring people who will enrich your social circle and deepen your spirituality. A professional or personal opportunity could make you consider moving.

LIBRA

A dose of sensitivity and affection will be crucial in your relationship to avoid misunderstandings. Open communication will help improve things, but financial confusion could arise.

SCORPIO

An action-packed week is on the horizon! If you love to travel, now might be the perfect time to revive a plan that was previously postponed due to circumstances that no longer apply. Even a short solo getaway could create some unforgettable memories.

SAGITTARIUS

If you have an artistic soul, your overflowing imagination will enable you to create an exceptional piece of art. Adopting a lifestyle that aligns with your aspirations will bring balance to your life. When you go with the flow, everything will fall into place.

CAPRICORN

A moment of relaxation and rejuvenation would be welcome. Explore your artistic or spiritual talents that seem to want to emerge. Getting involved with those who are less fortunate could also be an inspiring option.

AQUARIUS

You’ll expand your circle of friends by having a more active social life, even if it’s just through social media. Joining a gym with friends to try out a new sport could also be a great option.

PISCES

You’ll be full of joy and optimism this week. This contagious state of mind will spread to those around you. At work, you’ll complete your tasks more quickly and support those who need help. Your extra efforts will be rewarded.