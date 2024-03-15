YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF MARCH 17 TO 23, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Virgo, Libra and Scorpio

ARIES

If you have plans to move, it’s time to take the first steps. A family member could have high expectations and try to take advantage of your generous nature.

TAURUS

You’ll have to travel a lot this week. This could lead you to be caught in traffic jams or have trouble finding your destination. Get a second opinion or do some research to ensure you’re well prepared.

GEMINI

You’ll be generously rewarded for working overtime. A short training course could bring you closer to one of your major professional goals, if only by improving your language skills.

CANCER

You’ll be under pressure to make a quick decision, without time to weigh the pros and cons. Trust your intuition. Affection is a way for couples to show they care. Are you getting enough in your relationship?

LEO

It’s time to reflect on certain projects that are stuck at a standstill. Take a step back to consider these situations in the long term, and the direction to follow will become clear. In love, seize the opportunity for a romantic getaway or trip.

VIRGO

Friends will invite you to participate in an activity. Don’t miss out, especially if you’ve been socially withdrawn for a while. If you’re single, love could be just around the corner.

LIBRA

This week, you’ll feel like you never have enough time. You’ll have to juggle various work and family responsibilities, which could threaten the balance between the two.

SCORPIO

Before the end of winter, consider the possibility of taking a rejuvenating trip as a couple or with your family, even if it’s only for a weekend. Your employer could send you to the other end of the country to meet with a client.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll have to deal with a multitude of emotions in a situation that requires you to keep your cool. You’ll find a creative solution to a financial issue. In love, keeping a smile on your face will help you preserve an existing relationship or attract a soulmate.

CAPRICORN

You’ll oversee a professional or social event that will bring together people from a variety of backgrounds. Managing all the details will increase your stress levels at work or home.

AQUARIUS

You could feel a bit anxious this week, which could affect your concentration or morale. Don’t let emotions you can’t control overwhelm you. You could benefit from therapy. Physical activity could serve as an escape.

PISCES

A challenge will come your way, which will boost your self-esteem. Even if someone tries to discourage you, your perseverance and bravery will enable you to achieve remarkable feats and take your place among your peers.