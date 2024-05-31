YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF JUNE 2 TO 8, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Gemini, Cancer and Leo

ARIES

You could have a sudden epiphany or dream that reveals a solution to your financial or emotional problems. You’ll gain a better perspective on your situation, and everything will fall into place.

TAURUS

You’ll take the necessary steps to move forward and improve your situation. Inaction isn’t the answer. You’ll overcome your fears and move towards your aspirations and ambitions.

GEMINI

You may discover new artistic talents. Your creativity will shine, and you could volunteer for a cause close to your heart. You could find new skills by following your intuition.

CANCER

It’s time to get rid of friends who don’t respect you. Avoid lending money to those close to you. Transparency will help strengthen any relationship.

LEO

You could be given more stimulating responsibilities at work. A promising opportunity will present itself if you’re looking for a job. A friend could also help you professionally.

VIRGO

A summer getaway is on the horizon. You’re on a tight deadline, so don’t overlook your preparations. All forms of learning will lead to contentment. Your social life could lead you towards physical, psychological and spiritual well-being.

LIBRA

You’ll be determined to rise to any challenge despite feeling some intense emotions. Moving house or changing jobs could bring you closer to a dream. Sometimes, you must step out of your comfort zone to change and grow.

SCORPIO

You’ll be thinking a lot about your love life. Thoughts of love may make you feel anxious. Relationships involve commitment, and you’ll take time to reflect before taking this all-important step.

SAGITTARIUS

Your health is top of mind, and you’ll start a diet better suited to your goals. Although you’re considering starting a home-based business, it will take some time and patience to turn it into a stable source of income.

CAPRICORN

You’ll experience a boost in your self-esteem, making you more aware of your worth. This will increase your self-confidence. Your nearest and dearest will express their appreciation for you, helping you to feel better about yourself.

AQUARIUS

You’ll focus all your attention on your family this week. You may have a spat with someone close to you and need a little distance to calm down. If a move is imminent, anxiety could increase as time goes on.

PISCES

If you’re worried about something, you’ll find someone to confide in. You won’t go out of your way to talk about what’s bothering you, knowing you can use words that won’t hurt anyone.