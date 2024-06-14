YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF JUNE 16 TO 22, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius

ARIES

Having shared goals is the key to a happy and healthy relationship. Taking a step back will enable you to better appreciate what you have and what you want so you can move forward together.

TAURUS

You’ll deal with some rather stressful negotiations this week. Someone will confess their feelings to you, but you won’t know how to react, especially if you’re in a relationship, as they won’t be let down easily.

GEMINI

Sometimes, you must put your ego aside to reach your goals. It can be challenging to stand in front of a crowd of people. Learn to trust yourself.

CANCER

One of your children will achieve something significant, such as taking their first steps or getting a diploma. This will amaze you and fill you with happiness and pride. You’ll stand out at work for your honesty and openness, earning praise.

LEO

You’ll start a new chapter when you decide to sell your home. Your children have left the nest; it’s time for new challenges and enriching experiences. You’ll accept change with peace and optimism.

VIRGO

You must create a detailed budget to manage your finances. This will allow you to treat yourself to a holiday full of adventure and discovery alone, with your significant other or friends. Get ready for lots of fun ahead!

LIBRA

You tend to act quickly in any situation, which can sometimes be a quality or a flaw. Seek the advice of those close to you. Don’t rush into things to avoid unnecessary expenses.

SCORPIO

If you’re constantly questioning your future, a dream could guide you toward a professional solution. An unexpected discovery could positively illuminate your path.

SAGITTARIUS

You’re under a lot of pressure and need to recharge your batteries. Take this opportunity to let your creativity run wild. You’ll get a lot of original suggestions to decorate your home.

CAPRICORN

You’ll organize an event that will bring some of your friends together, and you’ll have a lot of people to welcome and entertain. You’ll need to be creative and diplomatic to ensure everything goes smoothly.

AQUARIUS

Every great project starts with a dream. You’ll find the inspiration you need to turn your ideas into reality. Your dream for the future is reflected in both your personal and professional lives, strengthening your determination.

PISCES

An unforeseen event will evoke intense emotions and make you question your choices. You may have the urge to go far away on a spiritual journey that will shed light on your future.