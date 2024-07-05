YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF JULY 7 TO 13, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius

ARIES

You may be asked to manage a project. Despite the demanding nature of the situation, this will boost your self-esteem and increase your self-confidence.

TAURUS

Whether on holiday or not, you could spend much of your week in the comfort of your home. Family concerns may require your attention. You may need to rest for your health.

GEMINI

You may struggle to communicate with certain people this week. They may take longer to get back to you, even if you’ve left multiple messages. Patience is essential, whether the matter is urgent or not.

CANCER

Your finances will be top of mind this week. You must review your budget and check your bills carefully. Identifying potential errors can help you save money.

LEO

It’s time to act! You’ll feel the need to improve your situation and start fresh. Dare to leave your comfort zone. This week will mark the start of a new and exciting chapter in your life.

VIRGO

It’s essential to think before you act. The bigger your plans, the more crucial it is to think things through. Once you start, everything will fall into place.

LIBRA

You could participate in a political or community event. You’ll find that you move forward more quickly and efficiently as part of a team. A friend may demand a lot from you, and you may struggle to refuse them.

SCORPIO

Summer is an excellent time to launch a project or redefine your career. You’re in a good position to start your own business and achieve great success.

SAGITTARIUS

If you haven’t already, plan your summer holidays as soon as possible. The more time you spend planning, the more memorable your vacation will be. Expect pleasant surprises and enjoyable moments.

CAPRICORN

This week, you may be overwhelmed by a range of emotions that will prompt you to consider making significant changes in your life. Moving could make you feel nostalgic and sentimental.

AQUARIUS

You may finally be able to get along with people at work or in your personal life. You’re in an excellent position to apply for a loan or reach an agreement.

PISCES

You should prioritize your professional life this week. Pay close attention to small details. Although time-consuming, it will ensure you get things right.