Youth Fair Hits the Right Note

August 23, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 17 min on August 21, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Instructor Paul Aubin along with teens Sean Kelly, Maddelynn Sage, Maximus Cassell-Sullivan, Aster Ledoux, trying out musical instruments. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, alongside the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted a successful Youth Engagement Fair on August 15th at the Cornwall Civic Complex. The event featured over 50 exhibitors from sports clubs, arts programs, and community resources, drawing a large crowd of young attendees.

“We have a great turnout from our local organizations and the nonprofit sector, including sports, arts, and culture clubs,” said Carilyne Hébert, Executive Director at Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area. “It’s wonderful to see the engagement from our youth interacting with these exhibitors. The focus of our ‘Building Safer Communities’ fund, which has made this event possible, is to reduce youth crime. We hope that through active engagement from our local youth, we can achieve a reduction in crime rates for those aged 11 to 18.”

Paul Aubin, a piano instructor at O’Neil Studios Instructors Group, echoed the positive sentiment: “I am very pleased with the turnout. This has been a great initiative to get youth engaged in the community, and we are very, very pleased to be here.”

