Youth hit the dance floor

The beats were blasting as over 200 local students gathered at the Cornwall Civic Complex for the JOI Teen Dance, an event hosted by the Junior Optimist International (JOI) Club of Cornwall on January 31. The dance, open to students in grades 7 to 10, provides a fun and safe environment for youth to socialize while fostering a sense of community.

“This event is all about getting people back into doing stuff with each other in the community,” said Isabelle Paquette, President of the local JOI Club.

The JOI Club, a youth branch of Optimist International, has been organizing community-focused events like this for years, helping young people develop leadership skills while making positive contributions. Paquette, who has been involved in planning the event for three years, explained the effort behind putting it all together.

“We always have to get our members to come in and help us decide what we want to do—if we want to do themes, what snacks to bring, and what jobs people want to do,” she said.

Music was a big part of the night, with DJ Joey Nelson of Nelson Entertainment providing a mix of classic hits and modern favorites.”It really depends on the kids—there were requests for older songs, country, rock, and rap,” Paquette noted.

The event also showcased the generosity of the community, with Nelson donating his DJ services. “We are really grateful because ithelps us out, and he’s been a supporter for so long,” said Paquette.

For many, the highlight of the evening was simply seeing friends and enjoying the atmosphere. “Just seeing the kids come out, being happy, and spending time with each other—that’s my favorite part,” Paquette shared.

With another successful dance in the books, the JOI Clubcontinues its mission of promoting optimism, leadership, and community involvement among Cornwall’s youth.