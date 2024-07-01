Youth Musical Talent Showcased at Open House

July 1, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 42 min on June 25, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Faith Beaumont, a singer and ukulele player in Grade 5, and Amanda O'Neil, an instructor and co-owner of O'Neil Studios. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

O’Neil Studios Instructors Group celebrated six years of music education and production with an Open House event on Saturday. Initially planned for the outdoor back parking lot, the festivities were moved indoors due to rain.

The event featured live performances, hotdogs and cake, face painting, and activities showcasing the studio’s offerings. Amanda O’Neil, an instructor and co-owner, highlighted the studio’s diverse programs. “We offer all kinds of music lessons and music production. We have a recording studio and a photographer. For music, there are so many options, such as guitar, bass, ukulele, harmonica, drums, piano, and more,” said Amanda.

Reflecting on her teaching experience, Amanda shared, “As a music teacher, I believe just seeing a student achieve their goals and blossom and get amusement and enjoyment out of their lessons, seeing that they can achieve something, that’s what it’s all about.”

