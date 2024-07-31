Youth Workshop Stages Dramatic Summer Fun

Aspiring young actors are diving into the world of theatre through a series of free workshops at the Seaway Valley Theatre in Cornwall. Supported by the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund and managed by the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, the workshops are open to youth aged 11 to 17 and offer a comprehensive introduction to theatre.

Madison Todd, a recent Drama graduate from Queen’s University who also completed the joint Music Theatre program with St. Lawrence College and Queen’s University, leads the workshops. Todd’s passion for theatre began in high school and expanded in university, where she discovered the many facets of the theatre industry beyond performing.

“I always liked theatre. I enjoyed being on stage and creating characters. Then, when I got to university, I learned that there was so much more to this industry than just being on stage. There’s the backstage crew, the sets, the props, and the management and administration part, which people don’t often consider. I thought that was super interesting,” Todd explained.

When the Social Development Council approached Todd, she was excited to lead these workshops. “Today, we are doing some introductory theatre exercises, improv games, and things like that to get kids interested in theatre and what it’s all about,” she said.

Participants have shown great enthusiasm. “The kids are super enthusiastic and willing to try everything. It’s fun, low-stakes, and low-pressure. We’re here not to judge anybody; it’s not a competition. We’re just here to have fun, be silly, and be goofy,” said Todd. One participant even noted feeling safe in the environment, which Todd believes reflects the theatre’s inclusive and supportive nature.

The workshops continue with two more sessions on August 6th and August 14th. Parents must register their kids in advance and select one of those dates, as space is limited.