Shorty Jenkins Classic

September 11, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 44 min on September 11, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
Catch curling at its best in Cornwall this week. Jason Setnyk Photo

The Shorty Jenkins Classic is back and brought to your living room by Cogeco’s YourTV.

Coverage of the highly-anticipated tournament will air on local yourTV stations across Ontario this week.
From September 11 to 15, the Cornwall Curling Club will welcome some of the world’s top curlers, including Rachel Homan, Bruce Mouat, and defending Shorty Jenkins Men’s champion Ross Whyte.  yourTV will broadcast two draws per day leading up to the finals September 15.
“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Shorty Jenkins Classic, and its seventh year in Cornwall, Cogeco and yourTV are proud to continue our partnership, bringing the excitement of this iconic tournament right to your home,” said Scott Acton, Manager, Regional TV, Ontario, Cogeco.
“We are excited to once again bring full coverage of this prestigious event to our viewers across Ontario,” said Tim Caddigan, Director, Community & Field Marketing, Cogeco. “We know how much they love curling and the Shorty Jenkins Classic. Our local production team is excited to be back at this tournament and ready for the broadcast. Our end-to-end coverage of the Shortys is a great way to kick off the curling season!”
The complete broadcast schedule can be found at www.yourtv.tv by selecting your community.

