“A sad day:” St. Lawrence College  suspends 55 programs

St. Lawrence College (SLC) has announced the suspension of intakes to 55 programs at its three campuses beginning with the spring, 2025 semester, citing “short-sighted” government decisions that have resulted in a huge drop in enrolment.

“Since January of last year, a series of federal government policy decisions have drastically affected our ability to grow and operate as usual. Many of the changes were short-sighted and did not consider what makes colleges, the regions that we serve, and our students unique. Colleges have navigated a long list of restrictions and cutbacks in the past 12 months, leading to us having to suspend programs. As a driver of workforce growth and a community leader, we are committed to maintaining a presence in the communities that we serve, and to helping our students and graduates succeed,“said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO.

In total, 55 program intakes will be suspended, representing approximately 40 per cent of college programming; 51 of the programs are post-secondary degree, diploma, or credential programs, and four are apprenticeships. Students currently enrolled in a program that is being suspended are not impacted and can continue their studies as originally planned. Affected programs at the Cornwall campus are: Business, Business – Accounting, Business Administration, Business Administration – Accounting, Business Fundamentals, General Arts and Science, Pre-Health Sciences Pathway to Certificates and Diplomas, Project Management, and the automotive service apprenticeship program.

When contacted by Seaway News, Vollebregt responded by saying, “This is a sad day for SLC and a difficult time for Ontario colleges in general. Colleges provide leadership and opportunities to local and regional economies through the programs and services they provide, and the talents that their students and graduates possess. In the past 12 months, we have navigated repeated government policy decisions that limit our ability to serve our communities. We are committed to reimagining our college to ensure we remain financially sustainable, and so we can continue to deliver programming that meets labour market needs while providing access to high-quality, practical education for students as we have done for almost sixty years.”

Seaway News asked how many students and staff will be affected by this decision.

Vollebregt replied:”Firstly, I want to acknowledge the incredible dedicated team of employees at SLC, and what a challenging time it is for our community. The first step for us is focusing on our students. We are ensuring our current students enrolled in programs that are being suspended know that their studies can continue as planned – nothing will change. For people who were interested in, or who had applied to programs that are being suspended, we are helping them evaluate their options so their academic journey can continue. As next steps, we will look at what this means for our college and community and any decisions we make will be guided by ensuring our strategic plan, operational needs, and financial realities are aligned. We do want to confirm that current programs being suspended for future intakes will continue, and some have 18 to 24 months or more of programming to offer, to ensure our students can complete their studies. Information about possible layoffs is not available at this time.

“SLC is working to help the 700 applicants who were intending to enrol in suspended programs which were to begin in spring and fall 2025 to explore their options and continue their academic journey. Overall, enrolment at the college is down more than 40% because of federal government policy changes. That translates into close to 5,000 fewer students coming to SLC to live, participate, and work in the regions we serve during and after their studies. For further perspective, one year ago, SLC ‘s student body hosted just over 50 per cent international students, and projected fall enrolment for this year is just over 20 per cent. Students currently enrolled in, and attending a program that is being suspended in the future will be able to complete their studies and graduate.”

Colleges across Ontario have been hit by the federal government’s reduction in the number of study permits being issued to international students.