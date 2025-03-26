Agoua Educ Association seeks to strengthen French student support

The Agoua Educ Association was officially launched recently at the Cornwall Public Library, marking the beginning of a new initiative aimed at assisting students facing academic challenges. Founded by Denise Boudjou, the non-profit organization will provide free support to students in grades one to eight, with a particular focus on French-speaking children and those from English-speaking households attending French-language schools.

“Many children are struggling at school,” said Boudjou, a resource teacher at École élémentaire catholique Marie Tanguay. “This launch represents a crucial step in raising public awareness and mobilizing stakeholders in support of education.” She also expressed the need for a dedicated classroom space to further develop the program.

The launch event, which had about 40 people in attendance, featured speeches from community leaders, including Mayor Justin Towndale, City Councillor Fred Ngoundjo, and representatives from ACFO-SDG, The Festival International Afro Et Diversity, and the Cornwall Police Service.

Ngoundjo emphasized the values behind the initiative. “Even if being a new resident is a day-to-day challenge, we should be happy and proud to be Canadians. Our country has values based on love — love of people, love of our families, and love of the community. To launch a new organization, we should be inspired by love to ensure the services meet the needs of residents, children, and families,” he said.

Former ACFO-SDG President Dianne Poirier highlighted the importance of community support for the organization. “ACFO SDG is proud to support Agoua Educ, a new, emerging French-speaking organization serving children with special needs beyond the school walls. Their commitment, values, and passion are encouraged, and we wish them great success.”

Cornwall Police representative Farhana Meghji also underscored the value of education. “Education empowers individuals, fosters critical thinking, and opens doors to opportunities. Recognizing how we all need to come together to support vulnerable children and families, the work they are investing in is driven by heart and passion.”

The event included a bilingual poetry reading, an interactive Kahoot game on education, and a presentation on supporting children with learning difficulties.

With its official launch, Agoua Educ aspires to create lasting change by equipping children with the tools they need to succeed. By fostering collaboration among educators, parents, and community leaders, the organization hopes to make a meaningful impact on the lives of students who need it most.