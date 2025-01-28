Algonquin College Open House Tour Starts in Cornwall

Algonquin College held its first-ever Student and Parent Information Night in Cornwall on January 20, 2025, attracting over 50 attendees, including high school students, parents, and adult learners. Hosted at the Best Western, the event marked the beginning of a four-city tour designed to bring college resources and expertise to communities across Ontario.

Jon Holmes, Recruitment Officer at Algonquin College, delivered a presentation covering college services, application processes, and next steps. He emphasized the importance of connecting directly with communities outside the college’s Ottawa base.

“We run these events regularly in Ottawa, but this year we thought, ‘Let’s bring this knowledge about applications and next steps to the community,’” Holmes said. “Especially in Cornwall, where we get a lot of students. We love being here.”

Holmes highlighted the diverse range of programs and amenities that Algonquin College offers, including over 340 programs and state-of-the-art facilities. “Not everyone wants to stay local. Some students seek the experience of living on their own in a new city,” he explained. “We also offer unique programs and a vibrant campus life, including varsity athletics, concerts, comedy acts, and a new Athletic Centre with rock climbing, bowling, and even a virtual golf simulator.”

The event also drew interest from adult learners, reflecting a growing trend of mature students seeking career-focused education. “College is no longer just for students coming straight out of high school. Many come to us after university or to train for a second career because college programs are very focused and career-oriented,” Holmes noted.

The next stops on the tour included Kingston, Belleville, and Oshawa.