Black History Month Event Sparks Discussion at Library

A Black History Month event at the Cornwall Public Library on Saturday, February 15, brought together around 80 attendees for a day of education, discussion, and celebration. Organized in collaboration with the Cornwall Police Service, the event featured children’s activities, a round-table discussion with community leaders, and a youth panel.

Farhana Meghji, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Coordinator with the Cornwall Police Service, highlighted the collective effort in planning the event. “We recognize the importance of Black History Month and how it shouldn’t just be one month. The Cornwall Police helped bring together organizations, but it wasn’t us deciding what to do—it was a group effort,” shesaid.

Discussions throughout the day addressed challenges faced by Black communities while also celebrating local progress. Cornwall City Councillor Fred Ngoundjo praised the event for fostering dialogue. “The conversation was wonderful and full of great ideas. It’s true that Black people face many challenges, but Cornwall is doing well in terms of integration. Events like this enhance the sense of belonging and help break down barriers,” he said.

The event also provided an opportunity for young attendees to connect with their heritage and community. Meghji expressed her hopes for their experience: “A sense of pride, a sense of belonging, a sense of understanding and community.”