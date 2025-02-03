CCVS Open House Welcomes Future Students

Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) opened its doors to families on January 16, 2025, showcasing programs, classrooms, and community partnerships at an engaging Open House event. Designed for incoming Grade 7 and Grade 9 students, the evening provided a glimpse into the school community.

Visitors had the opportunity to meet teachers, explore classrooms, and participate in activities, while local organizations like the Social Development Council, the Cornwall Public Library, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Agape Centre were on hand to promote resources and build connections.

Kelly Clendining, one of the event’s organizers and a teacher at CCVS, described the evening as a chance to highlight the school’s strengths. “We’ve encouraged incoming Grade 7s and 9s to come see the programs we offer. Everything you see here has been created by our students—from snacks prepared by the Foods program to activities in the arts and sciences classrooms. It’s all about showing off how amazing our school is.”

Families asked questions about registration, extracurricular activities, and how the school supports students. “We get lots of questions about what it means to be a Raider,” Clendining shared. “I think we have an incredible school community. It’s a second home for our kids, full of spirit and heart.”

CCVS, Cornwall’s oldest school, established in 1806, showcased its offerings at the Open House, inspiring excitement for the next generation of Raiders.