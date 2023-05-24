CDSBEO Board Meeting Highlights: May 16, 2023

Draft Proposed Enrolment & Grant Projections for the 2023-2024 Budget

The CDSBEO Finance Department is finalizing the preliminary draft grant estimates for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Superintendent of Business Ashley Hutchinson introduced Manager of Finance Traci Bloomfield, who presented an overview of the 2023-2024 draft enrolment and grant revenues to the Board of Trustees. Grants for Student Needs highlights include targeted investments for a range of initiatives. The Board’s forecasted total revenue for compliance is $213 million, with 85 per cent of revenue from the GSNs, 9.5 per cent from provincial legislated grants, and 1 per cent from other provincial grants. This breakdown is consistent with prior years. Next steps in the 2023-2024 budget process is the forecasting of expenditures for the 2023-2024 budget.

“Thank you, Superintendent Hutchinson, for the hard work that has gone into preparing this information for the Board of Trustees. I do understand that the GSNs are a lot of work for the Finance Department, and we appreciate how clearly the information is presented,” concluded Chair Wilson.

Supporting Second Language Learners in the CDSBEO

Principal of Curriculum Brenda Reil, and FSL Curriculum Consultants Lyne Gratton and Cameron Mitchell, presented information to Trustees on how the Board supports its second language learners through robust programming, resources and supports. CDSBEO has demonstrated its commitment to FSL by offering FSL programs at all grade levels including Core French, French Immersion and Extended French. Since 2013, the Board has also provided an opportunity for all grade 12 students enrolled in an FSL class to challenge the DELF exam – an assessment of proficiency that is awarded by France Education International.

The Neurolinguistic Approach is a literacy-based approach to learning languages which is used in CDSBEO classrooms which allows students to develop the skills to understand, speak, read, and write a second language. This approach is also followed when supporting multilingual language learners. The CDSBEO has seen an increase in new Canadians in our schools and has been building capacity with educators on how to support their learning. A committee of educators has created a handbook that outlines essential information for welcoming and supporting multilingual language learners. This year, educators have been able to unpack this handbook and build more capacity in our schools to support students. Additionally, the Board offers various opportunities throughout the school year to celebrate and recognize the diverse cultures within our schools through special awareness days, board sponsored trips, virtual workshops, contests, and guest speakers.

Catholic Education Week 2023

Each year, the Catholic community of Ontario engages in a week-long celebration of the distinct identity and significant contributions of Catholic education during Catholic Education Week. This year’s celebration around the theme “We Are Many, We Are One,” took place during the week of April 30 to May 5 and students engaged in many meaningful activities and reflections to deepen their awareness and understanding of the gift of Catholic education. Principal of Religious and Family Life Education and Equity and Inclusion Renée Rozon presented details to the Board of Trustees.

The week began with the annual Board Mass, held at St. Finnan’s Basilica in Alexandria, and celebrated by Archbishop Marcel Damphousse. The Mass was recorded and all CDSBEO students participated virtually on Tuesday, May 2. On Wednesday, May 3, CDSBEO celebrated the official renaming of St. John Paul II Catholic School and St. Mother Teresa Catholic School, and on Thursday, students in grades 7-12 joined a live virtual presentation with Catholic speaker Dillon Mendes for an inspirational message about student leadership and the power of social action. Grade 10 students also participated in the Just-Us Youth Day, a day of activities around social justice led by school chaplains. In addition to the comprehensive resource kit of activities and reflections provided by the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association (OCSTA), all schools celebrated this important week through various activities such as liturgies, assemblies, musical performances, community clean-ups, and nature walks.

“We are so blessed to have such passion for Catholic education in our schools. It is amazing to see the activities that have taken place during this very special week, and I would like to thank everyone for the work they have done to make this week so memorable,” concluded Chair Wilson.