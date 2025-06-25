CDSBEO Celebrates Student Excellence

JASON SETNYK

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario recognized exceptional student accomplishments at its June 17 Board Meeting, presenting Certificates of Appreciation to several deserving individuals.

Honourees included Muhammad (Mo) Shahrukh, Isabella St. Louis, and Audrée van den Oetelaar from Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School; Connor Morrison, Connor Macpherson, Xavier Vandusen, Austin Dubeau, and Liam Morrison from St. Francis de Sales; Charles Shannan and Oliver Allatt from St. John CHS; and Haylea Maitland from St. Joseph, Toledo.

From Holy Trinity: Muhammad (Mo) Shahrukh was recognized for his award-winning project “The Exosuit,” which earned top honours at the United Counties Science Fair and a finalist spot at the Canada Wide Science Fair.

Fellow students Isabella St. Louis and Audrée van den Oetelaar were also celebrated for breaking ground as the first female students from Holy Trinity to enroll in welding and trades dual credits at St. Lawrence College. Their success at regional and provincial skills competitions has paved the way for more young women to enter the skilled trades.