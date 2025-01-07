CDSBEO Director of Education Concludes Distinguished Career

Laurie Corrigan, Director of Education for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO), will retire on June 30, 2025, concluding a distinguished 25-year career in Catholic education, including three and a half years as Director. Known for her leadership, Corrigan has championed student achievement, inclusion, and Catholic identity while fostering a strong sense of community and collaboration.

Corrigan’s tenure has been marked by initiatives that integrated faith and education, including a renewal of the strategic plan for 2025-2030 using a synodal approach that engaged schools, councils, and board committees. Her efforts strengthened ties with the Archdioceses of Cornwall and Kingston, reinforcing faith’s role in education. Corrigan also spearheaded theintegration of the Student Achievement Plan and Math Action Achievement Plan into the strategic framework.

In promoting a healthy and inclusive workplace, Corrigan modernized hiring practices and introduced initiatives like the Day of Discernment for aspiring leaders. Her leadership extended to partnerships with public health officials, School Mental Health Ontario, and Ontario TechU, enhancing safety, mental health supports, and professional development.

“Serving as Director of Education has been a privilege,” said Corrigan. “I appreciate the support and vision of the Board of Trustees and Senior Administration and look forward to the continued legacy of faith andinnovation we’ve built together.”

Chris Cummings, Chair of the Board of Trustees, praised Corrigan’s service: “Her unwavering dedication to Catholic education and outstanding contributions to the CDSBEO have profoundly impacted our community. Her legacy of faith, innovation, and professionalism will continue to inspire for years to come.”

Corrigan’s retirement marks the end of a career defined by faith-driven leadership and a steadfast commitment to the wellbeing and success of students, staff, and the broader Catholic school community.