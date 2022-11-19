CDSBEO Inaugural Meeting

Kemptville, ON – Sue Wilson, Trustee for Prescott-Russell County, has been elected to the position of Chair for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario. It will be the first term as Chair for Trustee Wilson, who has served as Trustee since 1999, as Vice-Chair from 2020-2022, and as Chair of the Special Education Advisory Committee since 2001.

Chair Wilson addressed trustees, senior administration, and guests.

“I am humbled to be elected as Board Chair, and I would like to thank this Board of Trustees for the opportunity to serve in this role. We have an amazing team at CDSBEO, and we all come to the table with our shared purpose to serve the betterment of the students in our care. I would also like to thank my family, who has supported me throughout this journey for the past 23 years. It is always a pleasure to witness the wonderful things happening in our schools and the ongoing successes of our students – it is a sincere compliment to our school staff, as well as administration, for the exceptional work that they do.”

Karen McAllister, Trustee for Dundas County and Stormont County, was elected during the annual meeting to the position of Vice-Chair of the Board. Vice-Chair McAllister has served as CDSBEO trustee since 2006.

“Thank you for the opportunity to support this wonderful Board that I am so proud to be a part of, and I look forward to the coming year in my role as Vice-Chair.”

The CDSBEO welcomed three new trustees to the Board for the 2022-2026 term. Christopher Cummings, Trustee for the City of Brockville, Town of Smiths Falls and Leeds County, Donna Nielsen, Trustee for the City of Cornwall and Glengarry County, and Karen Torrie-Racine, Trustee for the City of Cornwall and Glengarry County.

Trustee Cummings joins the Board after an exceptional career as a financial advisor and business banking manager, with experience as a member of a myriad of municipal and provincial boards and advisory committees. Trustee Cummings was elected to Smiths Falls Town Council in 2006, where he served for three terms. Additionally, he has served as Library Trustee and Board Chair for the Smiths Falls Public Library, as a member of the Smiths Falls Police Board, and as Vice-Chair of Rideau Community Health Services, a position he continues to hold.

Trustee Nielsen brings a wealth of education experience from her role spanning 35 years as a teacher, SERT, and principal – the last 16 years with CDSBEO. Trustee Nielsen is a very active member of St. Peter’s Parish in Cornwall, where she currently acts as Parish Council President/Chair, is a member of the Catholic Women’s League, and participates as Eucharistic Minister, Children’s Liturgy, Hospitality Ministry and Baptism Preparation.

Trustee Torrie-Racine joins the Board after holding many positions at the provincial level with the Multiple Sclerosis Society, including a 12-year term as Director of the Ontario & Nunavut Division Board of Directors, Secretary to the Board, Chair of the Chapter Relations Committee, and as a member of numerous other committees. Additionally, she has been a longstanding volunteer for 33 years with the Multiple Sclerosis Society Cornwall and District Chapter until 2018, where she held many leadership positions including Education Director, Public Relations Director, Board Chair, and lead for all fundraising initiatives including the annual MS Bike Tour Ottawa-Cornwall with over 700 participants.

Director of Education Laurie Corrigan congratulated Chair Wilson and Vice-Chair McAllister. “Both Chair Wilson and Vice-Chair McAllister have demonstrated their enduring commitment to Catholic education, and we look forward to their continued service in their new roles.”

The Board also welcomed Archbishop Damphousse of the Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall, who presided at mass to begin the evening. Archbishop Damphousse offered his thanks to trustees and senior administration for the work they do to preserve and protect their Catholic faith and Catholic education.

The 2022-2026 CDSBEO Board of Trustees are:

Jennifer Cooney – Trustee, Lanark County

Christopher Cummings – Trustee, City of Brockville, Town of Smiths Falls, and Leeds County

Brent Laton – Trustee, Grenville County and Elizabethtown-Kitley Township

Karen McAllister – Trustee, Dundas and Stormont Counties

Donna Nielsen – Trustee, City of Cornwall and Glengarry County

Karen Torrie-Racine – Trustee, City of Cornwall and Glengarry County

Sue Wilson – Trustee, Prescott and Russell Counties

Ella Scott – Catholic Student Trustee, 2022-2023

Chloe Finner – Associate Catholic Student Trustee, 2022-2023

Director of Education Presents Annual Report

Director Corrigan presented the 2021-2022 Director’s Annual Report to the Board of Trustees at the meeting.

“This evening, I would like to begin with the presentation of the annual report for the 2021-2022 school year, which highlights the many accomplishments of the Board, guided by our strategic priorities.”

The report reviews successes in areas such as student achievement, faith development, and program initiatives.

The Director’s Annual Report is now available for viewing on the CDSBEO website (www.cdsbeo.on.ca), and the video version is available to view on the CDSBEO YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CDSBEOVideo).

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario operates 39 elementary and 10 secondary schools across eight counties. The CDSBEO offers excellence in Catholic education through provincial-leading programs to approximately 13,300 students.