Char-Lan Students Grow Through Experiential Farm Project

Students at Char-Lan District High School are thriving with hands-on, outdoor learning as part of the school’s collaborative Experiential Farm project. This innovative initiative, involving Green Industries classes, the Green Team club, Agriculture Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) students, and several other courses, fosters real-world skills and deep ties to Williamstown’s agricultural heritage.

The project first launched in 2016 when the school started an orchard of apple, plum, and pear trees. Since then, the initiative has expanded to include perennial flower gardens, a market garden, and a tree nursery where students have planted over 200 bareroot seedlings and a sugar bush that will serve the community for years to come. It addresses community needs for fresh, locally grown food and trees while teaching students sustainable practices.

A key highlight of the program is harvesting the farm’s produce. Students collaborate with the foods and cooking classes to create recipes using fresh ingredients and donate surplus to local families and food banks.

The farm project also features a geodesic dome known as the “Learning Lab,” which extends the growing season and supports cross-curricular learning. Char-Lan and Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute are the two schools in the Upper Canada District School Board that has one of these domes.

“I absolutely love the idea of ​​using the geodesic dome and outdoor spaces for learning,” says Grade 11 student and Green Team club member Olivia Small, who tended to the plants over the summer. “It’s nice for students to be able to take a break from the classroom and head outdoors for a change of pace.”

Green Industries students play a pivotal role in the orchard, pruning and maintaining the trees and harvesting their fruit in the fall. They also design and cultivate the market garden, applying skills like using the Pythagorean theorem to map out garden layouts and embracing sustainable methods such as hügelkultur, a technique that layers compostable debris to enrich the soil.

“The orchard is thriving, and it’s amazing to see students take ownership,” said Green Industries Teacher Francis Oliviera. “This project equips them with practical skills and instills pride in their community’s agricultural contributions.”

Recently, science students participated in the Tomatosphere project, growing tomatoes from seeds that had traveled to space. Their findings were contributed to a North American research initiative led by the Canadian Space Agency and the University of Guelph.

“It’s all about hands-on, active learning with real-world impact,” said Heather Grant, leader of the school’s Green Team club.

The farm engages a broad range of students. Grade 7-8 science classes planted flowers, and students in the new Recognition of Experiential Learning Credit (RELC) course designed a courtyard green space at the school’s center. Currently, students are working with local professionals to re-imagine and construct this space.

The entrepreneurship class developed small businesses around produce, winter greenery planters, and student-made compost, tying hands-on learning to entrepreneurial skills.

“My favourite part of working on the farm project has been applying my gardening and growing skills to my everyday life,” said Jaelyn Liolios, a Grade 11 Green Team club member. “I’ve been able to take care of my own garden and grow fresh produce at home.” Liolios has been part of the club for three consecutive years and has earned many volunteer hours tending to the school gardens during the summer months.

For a community rooted in agriculture, the experiential farm program connects students to their heritage while preparing them for future careers, fostering a deep appreciation for sustainable practices and agricultural innovation.