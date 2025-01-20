Children’s Book Highlights River Conservation

The Cornwall Public Library hosted a book launch for Patricia O’Hara’s children’s book, Ollie Smallie’s Dangerous Discovery, on January 11, 2025. The event highlighted the importance of environmental stewardship, featuring O’Hara’s story about Ollie, a smallmouth bass, and Rita, an American eel, who uncover the dangers of garbage dumping in the St. Lawrence River.

O’Hara, a 2024 River Award recipient, drew inspiration from her experiences as a scuba diver in the St. Lawrence River. “We found an awful lot of garbage during dives,” she shared. “Over six years, the Great River Network removed 42 tons of garbage with the help of partners like the City of Cornwall, the Raisin Region Conservation Authority, the River Institute, and Akwesasne. This inspired me to write a story to teach children about our freshwater fish and the impact of our actions.”

The book, illustrated by O’Hara’s twin sister, Sheila Dunkinson, introduces young readers to local aquatic species like bass, walleye, eels, and sturgeon. “Kids know about starfish and whales but not our freshwater fish,” O’Hara explained. “This book, the first in a series of 10, combines life lessons with environmental science.”

Attendees praised the book’s engaging characters and colourful illustrations. “The children love the pictures and are amazed by the amount of garbage underwater,” O’Hara said. She also showcased puppets of the book’s characters during the event to help tell the story.

Ollie Smallie’s Dangerous Discovery is available in French and English through Amazon, local delivery, and the Cornwall Public Library. O’Hara emphasized the lesson that everyone can make a difference, noting, “We see the relationship between humans and nature through Ollie’s journey. It’s about what we can do to fix things.”