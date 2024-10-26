Club Richelieu empowers next generation

October 26, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 05 min on October 22, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
provided by Club Richelieu
Comment count:
Club Richelieu empowers next generation
Members of the Club Richelieu, Félix Dubuc and Raymond Houde, present a cheque for $500 to St. Joseph’s CSS to support educational programs focused on apprenticeship trades. In the usual order: Ms. Joy Martel, Principal, Félix Dubuc, club member, Gavin Harrop, carpentry trainee, Kadence St. John, welding trainee, Daniel Lapierre, COOP program teacher and Raymond Houde, Vice President of the Club Richelieu. (Photo : Club Richelieu)

The Club Richelieu visited the community of St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School on Tuesday, October 15, to support students venturing into educational pathways leading to skilled trades. Driven by the desire to build self-confidence and promote career choices among our youth, the service club contributed $500 to cooperative education and apprenticeship training programs.

The Club Richelieu would like to thank the teaching staff as well as all the local employers that earnestly support and train COOP students – our specialized workforce of tomorrow.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Club Richelieu invests in tomorrow’s workforce
Education

Club Richelieu invests in tomorrow’s workforce

The Club Richelieu was pleased to visit Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School on Tuesday, October 1st to present a check for $500…