Club Richelieu empowers next generation

The Club Richelieu visited the community of St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School on Tuesday, October 15, to support students venturing into educational pathways leading to skilled trades. Driven by the desire to build self-confidence and promote career choices among our youth, the service club contributed $500 to cooperative education and apprenticeship training programs.

The Club Richelieu would like to thank the teaching staff as well as all the local employers that earnestly support and train COOP students – our specialized workforce of tomorrow.